The Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces In Hollywood

It seems in Hollywood nothing is as perfect and glossy as it appears from the outside—including marriage.Today Hollywood marriages often imply a whirlwind romance, lavish wedding ceremony, and quickie divorce. (Kim Kardashian, anyone?)
Actor/comedian Robin Williams once said, “Ah yes, divorce … from the Latin word meaning to rip out a man’s genitals through his wallet.” Williams’ two high-profile divorces cost him over $20 million, causing him to be quite the cynic about divorce proceedings.
As we saw with Heidi Klum and Seal’s separation, a once amicable separation can quickly turn into a vicious and prolonged battle at the mere mention of money. It is reported that Seal is now after half of Heidi’s hard earned $70 million fortune.
When Michael Douglas was just a 19-year-old struggling actor, he met Georgetown student Diandra Luker at a Jimmy Carter inauguration party in 1977. Six weeks later, the new couple wed.
21 years after the couple tied the knot and after Douglas rose to worldwide fame, Douglas and Luker divorced. She got to keep $45 million, and a home in both Beverly Hills and Majorca.
Douglas wed actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000.
The 2008 divorce between Heather Mills and ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney awarded the former model $48.6 million. It pays to be powerful--this figure was $201 million less than what the former model asked for.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Camille Grammer filed for divorce from 'Frasier' actor Kelsey Grammer. With no prenuptial agreement, Camille received $50 million. Kelsey has since moved on to wife #4, Kayte Walsh. It seems Kelsey hasn't learned his lesson as he did not sign a prenup before marrying Kayte.
In July 1997, 'Titanic' director James Cameron wed 'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton. 18 months and one daughter later, the couple called it quits.
When 'Titanic' grossed $1.8 million at the box office, Cameron got $1 million of that--and Hamilton the other $800,000. But overall, it cost the director $50 million.
In 1978, a young Kevin Costner met his future bride Cindy Silva at California State University. The couple were married for 16 years, during which Costner became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors and scored seven Oscars.
Because Silva was married to Costner during his peak earning years, she was awarded $80 million of his 'Dances with Wolves' and 'Field of Dreams' fortune.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' divorce in 2000 ended in sadness, with Bruce stating that he felt like 'he had failed as a father (to their three kids) and as a husband.' Demi moved on with a new (and much younger!) man, Ashton Kutcher, as well as $90 million.
While Moore is now in the midst of another divorce, Willis has since moved on with model Emma Heming--with whom he just had his fourth daughter.
Madonna's quickie 2008 divorce from director Guy Ritchie ended up with her forking out $92 million, PLUS their country home in Ashcombe and their London pub, the Punchbowl.
When actress Amy Irving auditioned for Steven Spielberg's 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' in 1977, she didn't get the part--but she got the guy.
The couple later married in 1985, after Spielberg had already hit it big with 'ET' and 'Indiana Jones.'
After nearly four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways.
According to Forbes, 'Irving successfully contested their prenuptial agreement (reportedly scribbled on a napkin) because she did not have legal representation and was awarded $100 million, roughly half of Spielberg's fortune at the time. Today, he is worth $3 billion.'
17 years of marriage couldn't save this Hollywood couple. Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison divorced in 2001, and with no prenuptial agreement, she ended up with $118 million of the actor's hard earned cash.
In June 2010, Ford tied the knot again with actress girlfriend Calista Flockhart.
In 1969, aspiring singer Neil Diamond married television production assistant Marcia Murphey.
The couple were married for 25 years before Murphey filed for divorce in 1994, citing irreconcilable differences. Murphey walked away with half of Diamond's earnings, but no animosity here, 'she's worth every penny,' he later said.
Maria Shriver filed for divorce from the 'Terminator' actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, following the news of his affair with the family housekeeper. While the divorce settlement hasn't yet been finalised, she is reportedly set to receive $200 million.
Robyn Denise Moore and Mel Gibson were married in Australia long before Mel became a famous Hollywood actor. 31 years later, she filed for divorce and was awarded a hefty $425 million!
Anna Murdoch's divorce from news mogul Rupert Murdoch resulted in the highest paid divorce settlement in history--Anna was awarded a whopping $1.7 billion! 17 days later Rupert married Chinese-born actress Wendi Deng.
