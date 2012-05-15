The Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces In Hollywood

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

Photo: AP Images

It seems in Hollywood nothing is as perfect and glossy as it appears from the outside—including marriage.Today Hollywood marriages often imply a whirlwind romance, lavish wedding ceremony, and quickie divorce. (Kim Kardashian, anyone?)



Actor/comedian Robin Williams once said, “Ah yes, divorce … from the Latin word meaning to rip out a man’s genitals through his wallet.” Williams’ two high-profile divorces cost him over $20 million, causing him to be quite the cynic about divorce proceedings.

As we saw with Heidi Klum and Seal’s separation, a once amicable separation can quickly turn into a vicious and prolonged battle at the mere mention of money. It is reported that Seal is now after half of Heidi’s hard earned $70 million fortune.

