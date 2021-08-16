These are the 10 most popular stocks being talked about on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum

Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks Wall Street Bets is talking about right now.

It’s paid to follow what stocks Reddit’s Wall Street Bets crowd are talking about this year, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the near 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the Wall Street Bets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multi-billion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollar in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But while some stocks popular with the Reddit crowd have seen massive gains, some have also seen epic losses. Many meme stocks have seen accelerating declines, with AMC Entertainment and GameStop both down more than 40% from their June highs.

As traders look to replicate the success of Wall Street Bets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. Paysafe

Ticker: PSFE

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 85

Market Capitalization: $7.8 billion

1-Week Performance: -22%

9. SoFi

Ticker: SOFI

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 88

Market Capitalization: $13.8 billion

1-Week Performance: -15%

8. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 107

Market Capitalization: $1.67 trillion

1-Week Performance: -1%

7. UWM Holdings

Ticker: UWMC

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours:111

Market Capitalization: $12.0 billion

1-Week Performance: 2%

6. GameStop

Ticker: GME

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 114

Market Capitalization: $11.6 billion

1-Week Performance: 2%

5. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 178

Market Capitalization: $17.0 billion

1-Week Performance: 4%

4. Clover Health

Ticker: CLOV

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 182

Market Capitalization: $3.7 billion

1-Week Performance: -4.7%

3. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 217

Market Capitalization: $2.46 trillion

1-Week Performance: 3%

2. ContextLogic

Ticker: WISH

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 282

Market Capitalization: $5.8 billion

1-Week Performance: -33%

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 294

Market Capitalization: $690.9 billion

1-Week Performance: -4%