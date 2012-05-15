Top 10 Podcasts To Feed Your Brain And Ease Your Commute

In the world of streaming services like Spotify and Pandora, you’d think relatively old-school podcasts won’t cut it.



They do. And if you don’t check out the awesome selection of podcasts out there, you’re really missing out.

So what do we listen to? Here are 10 great podcasts for your commute:

Freakonomics Radio — A popular podcast from the authors of books Freakonomics and SuperFreakonomics that dicusses topics on, “Soul Possession”, “Lottery Loopholes and Deadly Doctors”, and “How Biased Is Your Media?” With conversations revolving around things like this it is no surprise that this podcast is one of iTunes’ most popular.

The Dumbasses Guide To Knowledge — Based on the blog of the same name, this podcast challenges you to explore a different viewpoint and examine claims and evidence with a critical eye.

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! — A podcast from the fine folks at NPR. This podcast is a current events quiz. The host invites listeners to phone in and they’re quizzed in a hilarious way. Use this fun podcast to keep up with the weeks events. The funny format encourages you to laugh and test your news knowledge. This podcast is laced with so much sarcasm that it really is hard to figure out whats real and what they have made up.

Pardon the Interruption — Sports fans will love this podcast. You should check it out because episodes are all about 20 minutes and cover the day’s hot topics in sports from experts, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon. It’s perfect for quick commutes but listen to two if your trip is a little longer.

Anderson Cooper 360 — Keep up with current events with a daily dose of America’s favourite silver-haired anchor, Anderson Cooper. Cooper gives briefs of todays top news in a video podcast that is quick and informative. You should check this one out because it isn’t as dramatic as the local news but still hits the major points.

Radio Three 60 ACC — This isn’t a talk podcast. Instead, you can feed your ears with smooth sounds from a host of genres. Anyone who enjoys music will love this podcast, and it’s perfect for the commute. Sit back and listen as the DJs take music discovery to a new level. The best part? No commercials.

The Nerdist — Feed your inner nerd with this fun podcast from TV personality and geek extraordinaire, Chris Hardwick. You should check out this podcast because Hardwick keeps the laughs coming with this fun show full of celebrity guests interviews.

99% Invisible — This intriguing podcast helps you look at design and architecture in a completely different light. Award winning producer Roman Mars describes how we have almost become numb to the tall buildings, bridges, and pieces of design that we see every day. Experience innovations and feed your brain during your commute. Episodes are quick, relaxing, and enlightening.

Stuff You Should Know — Increase your mental capacity for random but important things. Talks range from, “Was Atlantis a real place?”, “How did language evolve?”, and “Body Odor: You Stink”. This podcast comes from the people at HowStuffWorks.com.

Point of Inquiry — Point of Inquiry discusses topics revolved around science, religion, philosophy, and politics. With more than 305 episodes to choose from you’ll never get bored. Because the podcast has been around since 2005, the hosts have all of the kinks ironed out and present you with a clean, interesting dialogue where you’re sure to learn something new.

Don’t miss: This Is How You’ll Charge Your iPhone In The Future

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.