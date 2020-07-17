Netflix shares its 10 most popular original movies of all time

Netflix ‘Extraction’

Netflix provided a list of its 10 most popular original movies of all time to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The list includes “Extraction,” “Bird Box,” and “The Irishman.”

Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or TV series.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has revealed its most popular original movies ever.

The list, provided to Bloomberg on Wednesday, includes the action movie “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth, the thriller “Bird Box” starring Sandra Bullock, and Martin Scorsese’s Oscar contender “The Irishman.”

Netflix has lifted the curtain on viewership numbers in recent years on some of its biggest hits, but never indicates whether an original movie has performed poorly. It also introduced daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows earlier this year. This is the first time the streaming giant has offered its own list of its most popular movies of all time, though.

Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or TV series, which is how it calculated this list and its daily lists. The list of biggest movies ever is based on viewership within the first four weeks.

After “Extraction” debuted in April, Netflix said it was pacing to be its biggest movie premiere of all time. It looks like it lived up to expectations, as it topped the list.

Netflix’s latest original movie, “The Old Guard,” is another hit and has topped the daily lists since it debuted on Friday.

Below are the 10 most popular Netflix original movies ever:

10. “The Perfect Date” (2019) — 48 million viewers in first four weeks

Netflix

Description: “To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65%

What critics said: “‘The Perfect Date’ feels engineered by Netflix algorithms.” – Los Angeles Times

9. “The Platform” (2020) —56 million

Netflix

Description: “In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “If you can stomach it, ‘The Platform’ is a funny and fierce farce with its eyes on race, class and the ways people can rise up for the betterment of all by working together.” – Detroit News

8. “The Wrong Missy” (2020) — 59 million

Netflix

Description: “Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realising too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “One can’t shake the impression that Spade has been handed his unwanted leftovers.” –AV Club

7. “Triple Frontier” (2019) — 63 million

Netflix

Description: “Loyalties are tested when five former special forces operatives reunite to steal a drug lord’s fortune, unleashing a chain of unintended consequences.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “There’s a meta-narrative in there somewhere, condemning films like Triple Frontier for exploiting the violence of war for superficial ends, but Chandor doesn’t delve into self-analysis long enough to make a point about it.” – The Wrap

6. “The Irishman” (2019) — 64 million

Netflix

Description: “Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “It’s the ultimate fusing of Scorsese’s two sides … And even though it takes a while to get there, the movie is a masterpiece, one made by a man counting down his own years as if they were rosary beads.” – Boston Globe

5. “Murder Mystery” (2019) — 73 million

Netflix

Description: “On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: “It would be uncomfortably cynical to assume that Sandler thinks these novocaine-like comedies are what common people want to watch, but the guy doesn’t leave us much choice.” – Indiewire

4. “6 Underground” (2019) — 83 million

Netflix

Description: “After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “This is a terrible action movie that utilises Michael Bay’s worst instincts and none of his best.” – Newsday

3. “Spenser Confidential” (2020) — 85 million

Netflix

Description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “It’s an action-comedy-mystery-thriller that manages to spectacularly fail at all the above, an algorithmic abomination that’s as coldly constructed as it is clumsily made.” – Guardian

2. “Bird Box” (2018) — 89 million

Netflix

Description: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Unfortunately, Bird Box puts these performers through familiar paces, in roles of such tight typecasting that they seem like recurring characters in an extended TV series.” – New Yorker

1. “Extraction” (2020) — 99 million

Netflix

Description: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “No judgments here if you just want to hang back and let nonstop gore, gunfire, explosions and a gung-ho Chris Hemsworth numb you into submission.” –Rolling Stone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.