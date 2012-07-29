10 Movies That Will Inspire Every Entrepreneur

Question: What is the best movie for tech entrepreneurs to watch?



1. ‘Wall Street’ With Michael Douglas

“The original “Wall Street” (1987) movie is a classic, as is “Scarface” (watch your ego!), and “The Corporation”—a documentary that chronicles what happens when you give a corporation the same legal rights as a person, but none of the same responsibilities or accountability.”

—Matt Mickiewicz [Co-Founder, Flippa and 99designs

2. ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’

“”Lorenzo’s Oil” is an incredibly inspirational true story about two parents who find the cure to their son’s rare disease with no background in medicine whatsoever, while struggling with scorn and scepticism from the mainstream scientific community. Innovation, perseverance and unreasonable clarity of vision in the face of adversity are the hallmarks of the true entrepreneur.”

—Arjun Arora [Founder @ CEO, ReTargeter

3. ‘The Matrix’

“This movie is iconic among technologists and entrepreneurs. It is a film that celebrates futuristic technologies, and there are abstract parallels between “The One” and being a fearless entrepreneur. Both lead a company along the right path and must bob in and out of dangers in the “matrix” of the (business) world.”

—Doreen Bloch [CEO / Founder, Poshly Inc.

4. ‘Working Girl’

“Don’t let the ’80s hair and a young Harrison Ford fool you: “Working Girl” is the movie for anyone who has ever felt that playing by the rules won’t get you ahead. This movie really does show what happens when you have the strength of character to break the rules—and take the consequences. It’s a lesson every entrepreneur needs to learn.”

—Thursday Bram [Consultant, Hyper Modern Consulting

5. ‘Swiss Family Robinson’

“Tech entrepreneurs need to look outside of their environment for inspiration. This movie encompasses the resourcefulness, tenacity, and willingness to experiment needed to lead a successful venture. While this Disney classic isn’t a Silicon Valley thriller, there is something to be said about surviving against the odds in uncharted territory—sound familiar?”

—Tony Navarro [Founder and CEO, Streamcal

6. ‘Startup.com’

“Check out this 2001 documentary that traces the birth and failure of government streamlining startup GovWorks.com. This movie provides a great perspective on what it’s really like to start a business and the numerous intangibles that are never taught in college. From clashing business partners, to rounds of capital investment, to intense marketplace competition, this flick has it all.”

—Benjamin Leis [Founder, Sweat EquiTees

7. ‘The Social Network’

“I find the movie “The Social Network” a great inspiration for tech entrepreneurs. From generating the original business idea, determining what features it may include, applying for funding, hiring a staff, etc., this story breaks down many of the natural growth phases that a tech startup experiences throughout their lifecycle. “Pirates of Silicon Valley” is also fun.”

—Ryan Holmes [CEO, HootSuite

8. ‘Ghostbusters’

“Secretly, the movie “Ghostbusters” is all about being an entrepreneur. From starting your company to finding your first customer to marketing your business, “Ghostbusters” is chock full of business lessons with a side of great entertainment.”

—Tim Jahn [Co-Founder, Entrepreneurs Unpluggd

9. ‘Middle Men’

“”Middle” stars Luke Wilson and takes your on an exciting journey through the late ’90s, when the Internet began as a new means of commerce. This movie is highly entertaining and provides insight on the “Wild West” days of the Internet, perfect for any tech entrepreneur.”

—Anthony Saladino [Co-Founder & CEO, Kitchen Cabinet Kings

10. ‘Coco Before Chanel’

“If you want to bring some inspired ideas to your business you need to look outside the tech world. What better place than one of the most interesting stories in fashion, Coco Chanel herself? Learn from her ability to manage her personal life with her business, and get a glimpse into the past. You’ll be grateful at how easy tech can be.”

—Nathalie Lussier [Founder, CEO, Nathalie Lussier Media

