10 Fascinating Details In 'Zero Dark 30'

We checked out ‘Zero Dark 30’ yesterday hoping to learn more about the 11-year hunt for Osama bin Laden (OBL). (Read our review here.)The filmmakers had considerable access to people with knowledge of the manhunt, and their goal was to “be as accurate as we possibly could” without having been there.
Unfortunately, it’s hard to say what in the movie is fact and what is made up. Most of it seems accurate, and nothing is clearly false — but some parts presumably involve poetic licence.
The most controversial aspect of the film is the idea that waterboarding helped find OBL, which is widely considered to be false.
The following slides portray less obvious details that — true or not — caught our eye.
The movie portrays the 2009 suicide bombing in Khost, Afghanistan that killed seven CIA agents as the result of being blinded by their ability to bribe. A meeting with a potential informant turned into the agency's biggest loss of life since a CIA station in Beirut was bombed in 1983.
The movie shows that it was Maya who wanted to call in an airstrike on the safe house, but the Obama administration preferred a boot on the door given that they weren't totally sure it was OBL's position.
In the movie, OBL's courier drives a white SUV, which stands out starkly among the normal four door sedans in Pakistan.
