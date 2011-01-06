The 10 Movie Stars Who Are Guaranteed Hit Machines

Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

theatre owners need to know what movie star will guarantee a hit.Quigley Publishing Company surveyed theatre owners and film buyers at the end of 2010 to determine their annual list of the top money making stars.



In the 78 years of the survey, John Wayne has made the list the most at 25 times, and Tom Cruise made the number one spot the most at seven times.

#10 Anne Hathaway 2010 flicks: Valentine's Day

Alice in Wonderland

Love and Other Drugs History: This is Hathaway's first time on the list. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #9 George Clooney 2010 flicks: The American History: Clooney has been on the list every year since 2000 except '02,'03, and '04. He was number two on the list in 2001 when Ocean's Eleven came out. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #8 Leonardo DiCaprio 2010 flicks: Inception

Shutter Island History: DiCaprio took the number three spot in 1997 when he played the heartthrob in Titanic. But in 2006 when Blood Diamond and The Departed came out, DiCaprio made it to number two. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #7 Denzel Washington 2010 flicks: The Book of Eli

Unstoppable History: Washington hit his peak at number three in 2006 when hits Deja Vu, Inside Man, and Man On Fire came out. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #6 Tom Hanks 2010 flicks: Toy Story 3 History: Since 2000, Hanks' has topped the charts every year except 2008. He held the number one spot in 2002 and 2004 when Catch Me If You Can and The Polar Express came out respectively. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #5 Steve Carrell 2010 flicks: Dinner For Schmucks

Date Night

Despicable Me History: This is Steve Carrell's first time on the list. Surprisingly he didn't make the list in 2005, when The 40 Year Old Virgin was released. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #4 Matt Damon 2010 flicks: Green Zone

Hereafter

True Grit History: Damon earned his top spot on the list in 2009 when The Informant and Invictus came out. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #3 Robert Downey Jr. 2010 flicks: Ironman 2

Due Date History: Downey has been on the list the past three years. He took the number two spot in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Tropic Thunder. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #2 Angelina Jolie 2010 flicks: Salt

The Tourist History: Jolie has been on the list twice before, but this year she earned her top spot. In 2005 she was number three when Mr. and Mrs. Smith came out. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners. #1 Johnny Depp 2010 flicks: Alice in Wonderland

The Tourist History: Depp is no stranger to the number one spot. He also earned the title in 2006 and 2007 with the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and Sweeney Todd. Ranking is based on Quigley's survey of motion picture theatre owners.

