The 10 Metro Areas Where Median Home Prices Are The Highest

Photo: images_of_money via Flickr

The National Association of Realtors has just released its report of median home prices in metropolitan areas for the third quarter.The report reflects sale prices of existing single-family homes in each metropolitan statistical area.



Data in the report, which isn’t seasonally adjusted, covers the third quarter of 2011 and paints a pretty bleak picture of how badly the housing market has plummeted.

Even in the regions with the highest median home prices, 9 out of 10 experienced drops in price year-over-year.

