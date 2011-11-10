The 10 Metro Areas Where Median Home Prices Are The Highest

The National Association of Realtors has just released its report of median home prices in metropolitan areas for the third quarter.The report reflects sale prices of existing single-family homes in each metropolitan statistical area.

Data in the report, which isn’t seasonally adjusted, covers the third quarter of 2011 and paints a pretty bleak picture of how badly the housing market has plummeted.

Even in the regions with the highest median home prices, 9 out of 10 experienced drops in price year-over-year.

#10 San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, Calif.

2011 third quarter median price: $369,800

2010 third quarter median price: $387,600

per cent change: -4.6%

#9 Nassau-Suffolk, NY

2011 third quarter median price: $376,500

2010 third quarter median price: $385,500

per cent change: -2.3%

#8 Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-Penn.

2011 third quarter median price: $389,600

2010 third quarter median price: $404,100

per cent change: -3.6%

#7 Newark-Union, N.J.-Penn.

2011 third quarter median price: $403,100

2010 third quarter median price: $398,900

per cent change: 1.1%

#6 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn.

2011 third quarter median price: $421,900

2010 third quarter median price: $451,200

per cent change: -6.5%

#5 Wayne-White Plains, NY-NJ

2011 third quarter median price: $464,900

2010 third quarter median price: $470,100

per cent change: -1.1%

#4 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.

2011 third quarter median price: $491,900

2010 third quarter median price: $547,500

Price change: -10.2%

#3 Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, Calif.

2011 third quarter median price: $520,300

2010 third quarter median price: $563,000

per cent change: -7.6%

#2 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

2011 third quarter median price: $587,500

2010 third quarter median price: $620,000

per cent change: -5.2%

#1 Honolulu, Hawaii

2011 third quarter median price: $599,700

2010 third quarter median price: $628,100

per cent change: -4.5%

