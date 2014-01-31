You Think Facebook Is Having A Big Move Today? It's Nothing Compared To These

Facebook is having a huge day after its big Q4 earnings beat.

The stock was up 20% pre-market, and is now trading up 16%.

That got market folks thinking where exactly this ranked among big one-day moves upward.

“Gobsmacked that Facebook is up almost 20% in pre-market,” tweeted Paul Kedrosky. “Has a company at $US100b+ market cap every moved this much?”

So friend of BI Guan Yang put together a list of the 100 biggest moves. We charted out the top 10 (data through 2012).

While it’s true Facebook doesn’t rank among the big guns, it’s interesting that that these major market-cap moves happened during the dotcom boom.

