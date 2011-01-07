Here Are The Early Bestsellers From Apple's New Mac App Store

Dan Frommer
Twitter for Mac

Photo: Mac App Store screenshot

Apple’s new Mac App Store launched this morning, and the first users have already crowned some early winners.The apps that are in the top 10 lists over the next several days will have an early advantage over their competition.

It should be no surprise that “Angry Birds,” which has been the most popular paid game on the iPhone and iPad, is already the top paid app on the Mac App Store.

But who else is winning?

#1 paid app: Angry Birds, the hit game from the iPhone and iPad

App Store link

#2 paid app: Chopper 2, a helicopter game

App Store link

#3 paid app: iPhoto, Apple's photo app

App Store link

#4 paid app: Flight Control HD, which defined casual gaming on the iPhone

App Store link

#5 paid app: Pages, Apple's version of Microsoft Word

App Store link

#1 free app: Twitter

App Store link

#2 free app: Solitaire Greatest Hits

App Store link

#3 paid app: Evernote, the note-taking app

App Store link

#4 free app: SketchBook Express, for drawing

App Store link

#5 free app: TextWrangler, a free text editor

App Store link

