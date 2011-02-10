Top 10 Job Trends of 2010

By Farnoosh Torabi



Step aside Twitter. HTML5 has stolen the #1 keyword contained in job postings last year, according to a survey by Indeed.com. The popular job search engine analysed millions of job postings from the past year to discover the fastest growing keywords of 2010. Based on the findings it looks like if you have tech and social media skills, you’re well poised for employment.

Here’s the top 10 list, with brief explanations of these skills:

1. HTML5: It is the latest version of HTML, which stands for Hyper Text Markup Language, the predominant language for website development. If you visit a website on your smartphone and it looks good — it’s probably programmed using HTML5.

2. Mobile App: If you know how to develop mobile applications for smart phones and other personal devices, you are in demand. Intrigued? Here’s a free podcast on how to make applications by Stanford University.

3. Android: Android is a mobile operating system, which has the biggest community of mobile app developers. If you can combine #2 and #3 in this list, you’re golden.

4. Twitter: Needs no explanation. If you have the ability to create a platform and a following on Twitter, you are a hot commodity for marketing, publicity and advertising firms everywhere.

5. jQuery: The most popular library of JavaScript codes, accessed by software developers to create dynamic websites like Twitter, Netflix and Google.

6. Facebook: Job seekers who can develop “Facebook” applications and games, or market the business on “Facebook” is the context under which this key word is likely popping up.

7. Social Media: Like Facebook and Twitter, “Social Media” skills are critical for any position that caters to the public.

8. iPhone: Companies are intensely interested in finding developers to make iPhone applications.

9. Cloud Computing: Also known as “Internet-Based Computing,” this skill involves writing software around hundreds of servers and then allowing users to tap into that software from anywhere.

10. Virtualization: This skill involves knowing how to create and use multiple operating systems on one hard drive at the same time. It’s a growing trend in corporate data centres to help reduce the number of running servers, which then helps to limit energy costs.

