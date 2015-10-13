The top 10 Italian restaurant chains in America

October is National Pasta month.
With giant portions, fluffy bread sticks, and creamy sauces, familiar Italian restaurant chains are a popular destination for American families.
Polling site Ranker.com surveyed consumers to find the best Italian restaurants in America.
Here are Ranker’s top 10 picks according to the poll.
10. Carino's Italian. Johnny Carino's began in 1997 and has expanded to more than 90 locations in the US and 10 in the Middle East.
9. Bravo Cucina. The chain specialises in Northern Italian cuisine including bruschetta, flatbread pizzas, pasta, steaks, seafood, soup, and salad. Bravo restaurants have Roman-style décor and an open kitchen.
8. Bertucci's. Since 1981, Bertucci's has been specializing in brick-oven pizza cooking. The restaurant chain has 88 locations in the US.
7. The Old Spaghetti Factory. Every location is adorned with antique lighting, intricate stained glass displays, and an old-fashioned trolley car that doubles as a dining hall. Unlike most restaurants, entrées at this Italian chain include complimentary bread, soup or salad, and dessert.
5. Olive Garden. With more than 800 locations, Olive Garden has been around since 1982 and strives create a modern guest experience by constantly updating its menu.
4. Buca di Beppo. Buca di Beppo chains have been around since 1993 and now have 96 locations in the US. Recipes are inspired by Northern and Southern Italian cuisine.
3. Romano's Macaroni Grill. Inspired by Italian trattoria cuisine, culture, and conversation, Romano's Macaroni Grill has been serving guests since 1988.
2. Maggiano's Little Italy. Known for its large portions, this chain began as a family-style diner in Chicago in 1991.
1. Carrabba's Italian Grill. Founded by two Sicilian boys from Texas in 1986 -- this chain keeps it in the family by serving authentic Italian recipes from their ancestors.
