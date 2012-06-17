OUCH: Top 10 Injured NBA Power Players

Jennings actually came back on Saturday, but the twitpic of his foot and three TVs each showing league pass is just too much to give up.

He's still restricted to very limited minutes for the first few games, so we're keeping him on the list. I haven't watched him since his return, but I hope he comes back with a new Gumby haircut or something. We could all reminisce about the glory days of his last season while he gets back into form.

His game was advancing this year and while the Bucks seem like a pretty week team, they could still sneak into the playoffs in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. If Jennings isn't the missing link for Milwaukee's playoff-push, at least he'll be able to watch the first round in extreme comfort.