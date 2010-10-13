Top 10 Hotel Pet Peeves

Photo:

Do you spend a lot of time in hotels? Business travellers tend to live in rooms intended only for temporary use, and the road warrior lifestyle can make even the smallest inconveniences tragic flaws.So, it’s not hard to understand why many frequent travellers have plenty of pet peeves when it comes to hotel service and amenities. Having to pay for wi-fi didn’t make the list, because we’ve all been griping about that for a long time. It’s obvious; let’s move on.



Here are 10 hotel peeves from me and a few other contributors, thanks to Twitter:

1. Broken belt-loops on bathrobes: I actually wear the bathrobes in hotel rooms (despite being acutely aware of what the last guest was probably doing while wearing it). And, nothing is more annoying than reaching for the belt and finding I have to tie it around my waist like Jethro Clampett’s rope because the belt-loops are broken. I suspect they break easily and realise that replacing them can get expensive quickly, but there has to be a better way.

2. Poorly placed mirrors: whoever places mirrors in bathrooms should have an independent party verify the decision. A full-length mirror in eye shot of the client can only be the work of someone who ate too much paste a child. There are some things even I don’t want to see me do.

3. Unrequested turndown service: does the thought of someone entering your room when you aren’t there bother you? Or, do you “sanitize” your space before you leave, just to make sure the maid doesn’t see something embarrassing (which she’s probably seen a thousand times before anyway)? My vote is for the maid to knock: if there’s no answer, keep walking.

4. Multi-room bathrooms with insufficient doors: when there are two doors leading to the room with the toilet, both must be able to click shut, believes Laurie DePrete, who blogs at SceneByLaurie.com. Anything short of that leaves far too much room for unfortunate incidents. If there’s one place in-room where privacy matters, this is it.

5. Big bathrobes, small people: like bathrooms, bathrobes leave plenty of room for improvement. DePrete suggests that one size doesn’t fit all. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have “his and hers” sizes, she told me. It’s true: if you’re shorter than I am, you’ll probably be swimming in it.

6. Hanging around should be easy: Melanie Renzulli, who blogs at MissAdventures.com, is bothered by hangars that can’t be removed from the closet – i.e., fixed to the bar. I’d add to that that anything short of a normal hangar is wholly unacceptable.

7. Skimpy amenities: if you don’t get hair conditioner or a bathtub – let alone have to pay for breakfast – you’ll also hit Renzulli’s pet peeves. Hotels really should make it easy or you to be comfortable, so I see her point, here.

8. Bombarded by ads: what happens when you turn on the television? If the first thing you see is the hotel promo channel, according to @CCfromTheVille on Twitter, you could be doing better. If you’re already in the hotel, you really don’t want to see ads for it, right?

9. A trickle instead of a downpour: @CCfromTheVille has another hotel pet peeve: “bad shower heads.” My standard is pretty simple – I expect better than I get at home. A shower head without multiple speeds is a missed opportunity to delight me.

10. Anything that doesn’t turn a guest on: as with any service business, there’s only one thing that matters: keeping your guest happy. Hotel managers should scour their operations regularly to find any opportunity to improve. The best move? Listen to your customers, and they’ll reward you … as Ty Francis did with the Four Seasons Houston: “Really cannot recommend @FSHotelHouston enough for its excellent customer service and pure quality! #customerservicewin”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.