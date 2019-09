Top 10 Hedge Fund Earners

Even as markets tanked and the global economy pushed us toward the second printing of the Great Depression, 25 top hedge managers reaped a total of $11.6 billion in pay, according to an annual ranking of top hedge fund earners by Institutional Investor’s Alpha magazine.Here’s the top 10.



Rank: 1

James Simons

Renaissance Technologies

Est. 2008 earnings: $2.5 billion

Est. 2007 earnings: $2.8 billion Rank: 2

John Paulson

Paulson & Company

Est. 2008 earnings: $2 billion

Est. 2007 earnings: $3.7 billion Rank: 3

John D. Arnold

Centaurus Energy

Est. 2008 earnings: $1.5 billion

Est. 2007 earnings: $480 million Rank: 4

George Soros

Soros Fund Management

Est. 2008 earnings: $1.1 billion

Est. 2007 earnings: $2.9 billion Rank: 5

Ray Dalio

Bridgewater Associates

Est. 2008 earnings: $780 million

Est. 2007 earnings: $400 million Rank: 6

Bruce Kovner

Caxton Associates

Est. 2008 earnings: $640 million

Est. 2007 earnings: $100 million Rank: 7

David Shaw

D.E. Shaw & Company

Est. 2008 earnings: $275 million

Est. 2007 earnings: $210 million Rank: 8

Stanley Druckenmiller

Duquesne Capital Management

Est. 2008 earnings: $260 million

Est. 2007 earnings: Not available Rank: 9 (tie)

David Harding, left

Winton Capital Management

Est. 2008 earnings: $250 million

Est. 2007 earnings: $225 million Rank: 9 (tie)

John Taylor Jr., right

FX Concepts

Est. 2008 earnings: $250 million

Est. 2007 earnings: Not available Rank: 9 (tie)

Alan Howard, not pictured

Brevan Howard Asset Management

Est. 2008 earnings: $250 million

Est. 2007 earnings: $245 million (Via Alpha Magazine by way of NYT and Barry Ritholtz)

