The top 10 things people asked Google how to do in 2015 are a hilarious cross section of pop culture

YouTube Here’s how you ‘hit the quan.’

Even with the rise of social media giants like Facebook as a source of information, there is still one place most people turn when they want to figure out how to do something: Google.

And a look at the top trending “How to” searches on Google reveals a cross section of all the things that were both bouncing around popular culture in 2015, and things that were a bit confusing to people. The list includes classics conundrums like trying to solve a rubix cube, tech questions like how to get Snapchat working, and even the latest dance fad (“How to hit the quan”).

Here were the top trending “How to” searches in 2015, according to Google:

How to use the new Snapchat update How to solve a rubix cube How to get legendary marks How to play Charlie Charlie How to upgrade to Windows 10 How to get the new emojis How to authorise a computer on iTunes How to hit the quan How to lose 10 pounds in a week How to use Apple Pay

