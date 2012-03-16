The 10 Most Popular Apps For The Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Amazon Appstore celebrates its first birthday today.Within the 12-month span, the Kindle Fire launched and helped the store grow from 4,000 apps to more than 31,000.



To celebrate, Amazon released a list of its most popular apps.

Most fall under the gaming, entertainment, and productivity categories.

Best of all, many of these apps are free.

If you don’t already own these apps, there’s nothing to lose to try them.

