The Week's Top 10 Data Points For Mobile And Social Media Professionals [The BI Intelligence Index]

100$. That’s the pricing sweet spot for a smart watch, according to our market forecast published this week. Samsung’s new Galaxy Gear smart watch is way too expensive at $US300. The category won’t take off until devices get closer to the $US100-mark. 1 billion. The number of active Android devices in the world. That doesn’t even account for millions of generic Chinese smartphones and tablets running their own versions of Google’s operating system. 85%. That’s how much sales of Nokia’s Lumia smartphones grew globally in the second quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2012. Microsoft announced that it would acquire Nokia for some $US7 billion earlier this week. Nokia’s growing faster than you might think. 22 months. That’s how long U.S. consumers wait before they ditch their old phones for new ones. This upgrade cycle has gotten longer over the years, and that’s bad news for everyone in mobile. 6.6 hours. The length of time, on average, the world’s top brands took in the first quarter of 2013 to respond to their customers on Twitter, a full hour longer than a year before. 20%. The percentage of world Internet traffic that comes from handheld devices. This percentage has crossed the 50% mark in some countries like India, where mobile is the sole Internet gateway for millions. #4. Google+’s current rank among smartphone apps, in terms of how many people globally report using it. Facebook still tops it, it’s the number two app. But there’s clearly more going on at Google+ than tumbleweeds. [See chart, above] 50%. The percentage of Facebook users from outside North America and Europe. This tipping point was reached in May, and it signals that Facebook is shifting to Asia and South America. 18.3 million. The number of Pinterest users who accessed the social media site only from mobile in June 2013, and never saw the desktop version of the site. We suspect most of this activity is from mobile. As Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann told Fast Company in late 2012, “Pinterest was made for tablets.” 1,200%. The audience increase that an obscure bureau of the U.S. State Department achieved when it paid for promotion on its early 2013 Facebook post, “Women and the Web.” The data came from an internal inquiry on social media spending and shows just how many eyeballs are at stake when content marketers decide whether or not to pay for exposure on Facebook.

