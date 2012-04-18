10 Companies Are Buying Back $66.4 Billion Worth Of Stock This Year

Photo: Ticker Sense

Companies have been scrambling to figure out ways to deploy their mounting cash hoards.With limited growth opportunities on the horizon, many have turned to share buybacks.



Apple was the latest to please income investors when it introduced a cash dividend last month.

Laszlo Birinyi at Ticker Sense crunched the numbers of the companies with the 10 biggest buyback plans for the year.

Combined, they’ll be buying back $66.4 billion worth of stock.

Photo: Ticker Sense

Don’t Miss Why Apple’s Cash Balance Should Continue To Grow Rapidly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.