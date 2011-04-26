These 10 Digital Camera Hacks Will Make You A Better Photographer

Photo: via Lifehacker

Your digital camera, whether it’s built in to your mobile phone or it’s a hefty DSLR, is an incredible creative tool.If you’ve only used it as it comes straight out of the box, however, you’re only scratching the surface.



Here are our top 10 photography hacks to supercharge your camera.

This post originally appeared on Lifehacker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.