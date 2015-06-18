These are the top 10 brands for dads

Marketing and communications company Y&R just released a study evaluating the evolving roles of dads in today’s society and the modern father’s spending habits.

The study evaluated responses from over 8,000 dads in North America.

“Dads are considerably less frugal than mums, with a third (33%) of dads trying to buy products on sale, versus 52% of mums,” according to Y&R.

Here are the top 10 brands that Y&R discovered are most desired by dads.

1. Apple

2. Under Armour

3. Nike

4. Netflix

5. iPad

6. Lexus

7. Lego

8. Levi’s

9. Kobalt

10. Harley-Davidson

The top 10 brands for men without kids included Bose, Microsoft Windows, Harley-Davidson, Sony, Disney, Microsoft, Apple, Nike, Under Armour, and BMW.

Check out this infographic on Adweek detailing the study.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.