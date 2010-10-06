The Top 10 Box-Office-Busting Horror Flicks Of All Time

Horror movies typically mean big bucks for the October box office, and this Halloween season is no exception.



From blockbusters like the $27-million-budget “Case 39,” starring Renee Zellweger, to cultier features like “Saw 3D,” which is the seventh instalment in the “Saw” series, there are about a dozen fright flicks in theatres this month.

“We haven’t seen anything like this for some time,” one box office analyst told The Wrap last week. “They have a stranglehold on this season.”

The crowded market, of course, means some titles will bring in less money than expected as competing films go head to head.

But as The Wrap notes, “it almost doesn’t matter. Horror films tend to be relatively economical to produce and market, with budgets usually kept under $20 million. So when they hit, they hit big.”

How big?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.