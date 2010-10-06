The Top 10 Box-Office-Busting Horror Flicks Of All Time

Horror movies typically mean big bucks for the October box office, and this Halloween season is no exception.
From blockbusters like the $27-million-budget “Case 39,” starring Renee Zellweger, to cultier features like “Saw 3D,” which is the seventh instalment in the “Saw” series, there are about a dozen fright flicks in theatres this month.
“We haven’t seen anything like this for some time,” one box office analyst told The Wrap last week. “They have a stranglehold on this season.”
The crowded market, of course, means some titles will bring in less money than expected as competing films go head to head.
But as The Wrap notes, “it almost doesn’t matter. Horror films tend to be relatively economical to produce and market, with budgets usually kept under $20 million. So when they hit, they hit big.”
How big?
Released: June 16,1978
Studio: Universal
US Gross: $102,922,376
Worldwide Gross: $208,900,376
Storyline: Police chief Brody must protect the citizens of Amity after a second monstrous shark begins terrorizing the waters.
Source: The Numbers
Released: August 10, 2001
Studio: Miramax
US Gross: $96,522,687
Worldwide Gross: $209,947,037
Storyline: A woman who lives in a darkened old house with her two photosensitive children becomes convinced that her family home is haunted.
Source: The Numbers
Released: Dracula
Studio: Sony Pictures
US Gross: $82,522,790
Worldwide Gross: $215,862,692
Storyline: The vampire comes to England to seduce a visitor's fiancée and inflict havoc in the foreign land.
Source: The Numbers
Released: November 11,1994
Studio: Warner Bros.
US Gross: $105,264,608
Worldwide Gross: $223,564,608
Storyline: A vampire tells his epic life story: love, betrayal, loneliness, and hunger.
Source: The Numbers
Released: July 14,1999
Studio: Artisan
US Gross: $140,539,099
Worldwide Gross: $248,300,000
Storyline: In October of 1994, three student film makers disappeared in the woods near Burkittesville, Maryland. One year later, their footage was found.
Source: The Numbers
Released: October 18, 2002
Studio: Dreamworks SKG
US Gross: $129,094,024
Worldwide Gross: $249,094,024
Storyline: A young journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone in a week of viewing it.
Source: The Numbers
Released: February 9, 2001
Studio: MGM
US Gross: $165,092,266
Worldwide Gross: $350,100,280
Storyline: Hannibal returns to America and attempts to make contact with disgraced Agent Starling and survive a vengeful victim's plan.
Source: The Numbers
Released: December 26, 1973
Studio: Warner Bros.
US Gross: $204,632,868
Worldwide Gross: $402,500,000
Storyline: When a teenager is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.
Source: The Numbers
Released: June 20, 1975
Studio: Universal
US Gross: $260,000,000
Worldwide Gross: $470,700,000
Storyline: When a gigantic great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist and grizzled fisherman set out to stop it.
Source: The Numbers
Released: December 14, 2007
Studio: Warner Bros.
US Gross: $256,393,010
Worldwide Gross: $585,055,701
Storyline: Years after a plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, the sole survivor in New York City struggles valiantly to find a cure.
Source: The Numbers
