The Top 10 Box-Office-Busting Horror Flicks Of All Time

Horror movies typically mean big bucks for the October box office, and this Halloween season is no exception.

From blockbusters like the $27-million-budget “Case 39,” starring Renee Zellweger, to cultier features like “Saw 3D,” which is the seventh instalment in the “Saw” series, there are about a dozen fright flicks in theatres this month.

“We haven’t seen anything like this for some time,” one box office analyst told The Wrap last week. “They have a stranglehold on this season.”

The crowded market, of course, means some titles will bring in less money than expected as competing films go head to head. 

But as The Wrap notes, “it almost doesn’t matter. Horror films tend to be relatively economical to produce and market, with budgets usually kept under $20 million. So when they hit, they hit big.”

How big?

#10 Jaws 2

Released: June 16,1978

Studio: Universal

US Gross: $102,922,376

Worldwide Gross: $208,900,376

Storyline: Police chief Brody must protect the citizens of Amity after a second monstrous shark begins terrorizing the waters.

#9 The Others

Released: August 10, 2001

Studio: Miramax

US Gross: $96,522,687

Worldwide Gross: $209,947,037

Storyline: A woman who lives in a darkened old house with her two photosensitive children becomes convinced that her family home is haunted.

#8 Dracula

Released: Dracula

Studio: Sony Pictures

US Gross: $82,522,790

Worldwide Gross: $215,862,692

Storyline: The vampire comes to England to seduce a visitor's fiancée and inflict havoc in the foreign land.

#7 Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Released: November 11,1994

Studio: Warner Bros.

US Gross: $105,264,608

Worldwide Gross: $223,564,608

Storyline: A vampire tells his epic life story: love, betrayal, loneliness, and hunger.

#6 The Blair Witch Project

Released: July 14,1999

Studio: Artisan

US Gross: $140,539,099

Worldwide Gross: $248,300,000

Storyline: In October of 1994, three student film makers disappeared in the woods near Burkittesville, Maryland. One year later, their footage was found.

#5 The Ring

Released: October 18, 2002

Studio: Dreamworks SKG

US Gross: $129,094,024

Worldwide Gross: $249,094,024

Storyline: A young journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone in a week of viewing it.

#4 Hannibal

Released: February 9, 2001

Studio: MGM

US Gross: $165,092,266

Worldwide Gross: $350,100,280

Storyline: Hannibal returns to America and attempts to make contact with disgraced Agent Starling and survive a vengeful victim's plan.

#3 The Exorcist

Released: December 26, 1973

Studio: Warner Bros.

US Gross: $204,632,868

Worldwide Gross: $402,500,000

Storyline: When a teenager is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

#2 Jaws

Released: June 20, 1975

Studio: Universal

US Gross: $260,000,000

Worldwide Gross: $470,700,000

Storyline: When a gigantic great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist and grizzled fisherman set out to stop it.

#1 I am Legend

Released: December 14, 2007

Studio: Warner Bros.

US Gross: $256,393,010

Worldwide Gross: $585,055,701

Storyline: Years after a plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, the sole survivor in New York City struggles valiantly to find a cure.

