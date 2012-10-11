These Are The Most Outrageous Cars James Bond Has Driven Over The Years

Japan's first true exotic car established itself on the world stage thanks to its appearance in You Only Live Twice. Toyota's 2000GT remains a highly sought-after collectible thanks to its tactile lines, technologically advanced powertrain and incredibly limited production run. The 2000GT seen in the Bond film is even more of a collectible -- and not just because of its gadget list.

The 2000GT was only offered as a hardtop coupe, but Toyota created two convertible versions of the 2000GT just for the film. While Bond didn't actually drive the car himself (he was chauffeured by Bond girl Aki), this Toyota can be considered a car custom-built for the man: The only reason Toyota chopped off the roof was because Bond actor Sean Connery couldn't fit in the standard coupe.