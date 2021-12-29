These were the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021

The New York Stock Exchange during the 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 1, 2021. Bryan R. Smith / AFP

The S&P 500 has climbed 27% in 2021, helped by stellar corporate earnings and loose monetary policies.

So far this year, the benchmark index has notched 69 record closing highs.

Top performers include shale producers as oil prices rebounded sharply.

It has been a wild year for US stocks, which have been whipsawed by the meme frenzy, reopening rallies, supply-chain woes, and new coronavirus variants.

Still, the S&P 500 has notched 69 record closes for 2021 and risen around 27% year to date, thanks in part to stellar corporate earnings and loose monetary policies.

Some of the biggest gainers were shale producers, which have benefited as oil prices surged more than 50%.

Here are the top 10 best-performing S&P 500 stocks of the past year as of Tuesday’s close, based on data by Koyfin.

10. Nucor

Ticker: NUE

Market Cap: $32.72 billion

YTD Performance: +118%

Nucor Corp YTD stock performance Markets Insider

9. Moderna

Ticker: MRNA

Market Cap: $98.01 billion

YTD Performance: +130%

Moderna YTD stock performance Markets Insider

8. Bath & Body Works

Ticker: BBWI

Market Cap: $17.77 billion

YTD Performance: +131%

Bath & Body Works YTD stock performance Markets Insider

7. Diamondback Energy

Ticker: FANG

Market Cap: $20.07 billion

YTD Performance: +132%

Diamondback Energy YTD stock performance Markets Insider

6. NVIDIA

Ticker: NVDA

Market Cap: $761.13 billion

YTD Performance: +132%

NVIDIA Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider

5. Ford Motor

Ticker: F

Market Cap: $82.93 billion

YTD Performance: +137%

Ford Motor Company YTD stock performance Markets Insider

4. Signature Bank

Ticker: SBNY

Market Cap: $19.69 billion

YTD Performance: +141%

Signature Bank YTD stock performance Markets Insider

3. Fortinet

Ticker: FTNT

Market Cap: $59.81 billion

YTD Performance: +146%

Fortinet YTD stock performance Markets Insider

2. Marathon Oil

Ticker: MRO

Market Cap: $12.92 billion

YTD Performance: +150%

Marathon Oil Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider

1. Devon Energy

Ticker: DVN

Market Cap: $30.22 billion

YTD Performance: +198%

Devon Energy Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider