These were the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021

- The S&P 500 has climbed 27% in 2021, helped by stellar corporate earnings and loose monetary policies.
- So far this year, the benchmark index has notched 69 record closing highs.
- Top performers include shale producers as oil prices rebounded sharply.
It has been a wild year for US stocks, which have been whipsawed by the meme frenzy, reopening rallies, supply-chain woes, and new coronavirus variants.
Some of the biggest gainers were shale producers, which have benefited as oil prices surged more than 50%.
Here are the top 10 best-performing S&P 500 stocks of the past year as of Tuesday’s close, based on data by Koyfin.
10. Nucor
Ticker: NUE
Market Cap: $32.72 billion
YTD Performance: +118%
9. Moderna
Ticker: MRNA
Market Cap: $98.01 billion
YTD Performance: +130%
8. Bath & Body Works
Ticker: BBWI
Market Cap: $17.77 billion
YTD Performance: +131%
7. Diamondback Energy
Ticker: FANG
Market Cap: $20.07 billion
YTD Performance: +132%
6. NVIDIA
Ticker: NVDA
Market Cap: $761.13 billion
YTD Performance: +132%
5. Ford Motor
Ticker: F
Market Cap: $82.93 billion
YTD Performance: +137%
4. Signature Bank
Ticker: SBNY
Market Cap: $19.69 billion
YTD Performance: +141%
3. Fortinet
Ticker: FTNT
Market Cap: $59.81 billion
YTD Performance: +146%
2. Marathon Oil
Ticker: MRO
Market Cap: $12.92 billion
YTD Performance: +150%
1. Devon Energy
Ticker: DVN
Market Cap: $30.22 billion
YTD Performance: +198%