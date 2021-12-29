Search

These were the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021

Isabelle Lee
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange is lit up in Christmas colors during the 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on December 1, 2021 in New York City.
The New York Stock Exchange during the 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 1, 2021. Bryan R. Smith / AFP

It has been a wild year for US stocks, which have been whipsawed by the meme frenzy, reopening rallies, supply-chain woes, and new coronavirus variants.

Still, the S&P 500 has notched 69 record closes for 2021 and risen around 27% year to date, thanks in part to stellar corporate earnings and loose monetary policies.

Some of the biggest gainers were shale producers, which have benefited as oil prices surged more than 50%.

Here are the top 10 best-performing S&P 500 stocks of the past year as of Tuesday’s close, based on data by Koyfin.

10. Nucor
Ticker: NUE
Market Cap: $32.72 billion
YTD Performance: +118%

Nucor Corp YTD stock performance
Nucor Corp YTD stock performance Markets Insider

9. Moderna
Ticker: MRNA
Market Cap: $98.01 billion
YTD Performance: +130%

Moderna, Inc. YTD stock performance
Moderna YTD stock performance Markets Insider

8. Bath & Body Works 
Ticker: BBWI
Market Cap: $17.77 billion
YTD Performance: +131%

Bath & Body Works YTD stock performance
Bath & Body Works YTD stock performance Markets Insider

7. Diamondback Energy
Ticker: FANG
Market Cap: $20.07 billion
YTD Performance: +132%

Diamondback Energy YTD stock performance
Diamondback Energy YTD stock performance Markets Insider

6. NVIDIA
Ticker: NVDA
Market Cap: $761.13 billion
YTD Performance: +132%

NVIDIA Corporation YTD stock performance
NVIDIA Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider

5. Ford Motor
Ticker: F
Market Cap: $82.93 billion
YTD Performance: +137%

Ford Motor Company YTD stock performance
Ford Motor Company YTD stock performance Markets Insider

4. Signature Bank
Ticker: SBNY
Market Cap: $19.69 billion
YTD Performance: +141%

Signature Bank YTD stock performance
Signature Bank YTD stock performance Markets Insider

3. Fortinet
Ticker: FTNT
Market Cap: $59.81 billion
YTD Performance: +146%

Fortinet YTD stock performance
Fortinet YTD stock performance Markets Insider

2. Marathon Oil
Ticker: MRO
Market Cap: $12.92 billion
YTD Performance: +150%

Marathon Oil Corporation YTD stock performance
Marathon Oil Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider

1. Devon Energy
Ticker: DVN
Market Cap: $30.22 billion
YTD Performance: +198%

Devon Energy Corporation YTD stock performance
Devon Energy Corporation YTD stock performance Markets Insider

 

