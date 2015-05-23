The best-selling beers in the world aren't what you think

Most Americans have never tried the two best-selling beers in the world.

Snow, a Chinese beer, has grown sales 573% over the past decade to become the world’s best seller, according to Bloomberg.

Despite its popularity in China, Snow is only available at specialty US retailers.

Another Chinese beer, Tsingtao, is ranked the second most popular beer.

The brands have benefitted from the emerging middle class in China.

Popular American brew Bud Light comes in third place.

