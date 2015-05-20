10 beer brands Americans are proud to drink

The beer industry is experiencing unprecedented changes right now.

Young consumers are abandoning classic brands like Budweiser in favour of craft brews. While brands like Bud Light and Natural Light are still bestsellers, many consumers don’t want to be associated with them.

To find out which beer brands Americans are most proud of, YouGov BrandIndex surveyed consumers on quality, satisfaction, impression, value, reputation and willingness to recommend.

Here are the top 10 picks according to their results.

10. St. Pauli Girl

St. Pauli Girl beer is brewed in Germany. It’s known for its traditional German taste and is often compared to Heineken.

9. Corona

Despite low taste ratings, Corona sales are soaring. Experts attribute this to the company’s expert marketing, which makes consumers think of time spent on the beach.

8. Blue Moon

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF Blue Moon is going to court over it’s claims of craft status.

This MillerCoors-owned wheat ale is so popular it even has its own barbecue sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. A recent class-action lawsuit claims the brand shouldn’t be marketed as craft beer because it is really mass-produced.

7. Heineken

Heineken, a Dutch pale lager, hits the consumer sweet spot. The beverage is seen as a step above Budweiser or Coors, but is typically more affordable than craft brews.

6. Stella Artois

This beer originates in Belgium. It has been called the “Euro Budweiser.”

5. Dos Equis

Much like Corona, Dos Equis is enjoying a bump in popularity because of savvy marketing. It also has a poor taste rating.

4. Fat Tire

This American amber ale is seeing a huge bump in popularity as more people move to craft beer.

3. Guinness

This incredibly popular Irish dry stout is a more flavorful option than many traditional beers on tap.

2. Yuengling

Yuengling describes its Pittsburgh production site as “America’s oldest brewery.” Fans of Yuengling praise the lager’s smooth taste.

1. Samuel Adams

The brand’s traditional Boston Lager is incredibly popular, but it also draws in consumers with seasonal craft brews.

