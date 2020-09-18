From IKEA to Afterpay, these 10 companies offered the best customer experience in Australia during COVID-19

IKEA (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

KPMG has revealed the companies that provided the best customer service in Australia.

At the top of the list is First Choice Liquor, followed by IKEA and Afterpay.

Also making it onto the list were Rebel and ING.

There’s nothing like good customer service.

A new report from KPMG has listed the top 10 companies in Australia with the best customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. The KPMG Customer Experience Excellence report 2020 involved an online survey completed in March and May 2020 where respondents were asked about their interaction with brands.

While the top brands in 2018 and 2019 were across the airline and financial services sectors, the pandemic has caused a shift. Customers instead wanted to see companies focus more on safety, security and reliable delivery.

“During the peak of national COVID restrictions, Australian consumers naturally interacted less with certain sectors, such as insurance companies or airlines; and instead shifted to the new “COVID shutdown essentials” such as home office and gym equipment suppliers,” KPMG’s National Managing Partner, Brand and Marketing, Amanda Hicks said in a statement.

“And we can see their expectations also changed in terms of defining excellent customer experiences, with a real focus on reliability, safety-first, and value.”

At the top of the customer experience list was First Choice Liquor, followed by furniture brand IKEA and buy now, pay later platform Afterpay.

First Choice took the crown for “getting the basics rights over the last 12 months”. Among its winning attributes were its product range, value for money, availability and enjoyable purchase experience, thanks to its staff.

IKEA made the list as many Aussies set up home offices and gyms during the lockdowns. Customers found IKEAs website easy to navigate when looking for products.

And with online shopping taking centre stage way during the pandemic, survey respondents found Afterpay able to facilitate these transactions seamlessly.

Here are the top 10 Australian brands that made it on to the list:

First Choice Liquor IKEA Afterpay Boost Juice Rebel PayPal Red Energy Dan Murphy’s ING Best&Less

