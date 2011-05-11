10 Android Apps Google TV Must Have Right Off The Bat

Photo: google.com

Google TV is on the way, and the news out of Google I/O is that it will be a fully-supported Android device.We’ve made our shortlist of Android apps that are essential additions to the Google TV. Given that these apps already run on your Android phone, it should be a straightforward proposition to ready them for an Android-enabled television.



What apps do you want to see on your Google TV? Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.