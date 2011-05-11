10 Android Apps Google TV Must Have Right Off The Bat

Photo: google.com
Google TV is on the way, and the news out of Google I/O is that it will be a fully-supported Android device.We’ve made our shortlist of Android apps that are essential additions to the Google TV. Given that these apps already run on your Android phone, it should be a straightforward proposition to ready them for an Android-enabled television.
What apps do you want to see on your Google TV? Let us know in the comments!
The service can already stream your favourite movies and TV shows to your computer, iPhone, and Android phone. It's an obvious and essential app to port for Google TV
Having the Weather Channel on your TV would be just like...having the Weather Channel on your TV.
The app is Android friendly and should be ready to go for your Google TV.
And imagine enjoying your favourite TV shows shortly after they officially air.
A Hulu app for Google TV will further close the gap between the internet and conventional television.
Imagine Google Voice on your television with full video support.
We'd be getting closer to The Minority Report-version of the future every day.
Odds are that your TV is hooked up to some nice speakers, and the Pandora app is already fully supported on Apple TV.
This one is especially essential.
We already know from the Apple TV that users have no problem watching YouTube content on their televisions. Make it happen, Google.
This speedy alternative web browser could be easily adapted so that people are browsing the internet on their televisions in no time.
You could get even more audio entertainment going with Spotify on your television. (If it ever comes to the U.S.)
