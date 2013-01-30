Adultery Website Says These Are The 10 Vacation Spots Where People Are Most Likely To Cheat

Photo: ibiza-spotlight.com

UndercoverLovers.com, a UK dating website for married people looking to have an affair, has just released a list of the 10 most adulterous travel destinations.The website asked 3,000 of its male and female members if they had been unfaithful while on vacation and if so, in which travel destination.



Of those surveyed, 71% had an affair while on vacation. The women were more likely than the men to stray while on a trip, with 74% of those polled admitting to cheating on their spouse versus 68% of male respondents.

These are the 10 destinations that the website called “most adulterous;” for the most part, they are known hedonistic playgrounds.

Ibiza Thailand Paris On a Cruise Las Vegas Barcelona Majorca Cuba Chamonix, France Florida

