10 Iconic Images That Define The Career Of Christy Turlington

After signing on with
Vogue in 1985, Christy Turlington Burns’ high cheekbones and Salvadorian descent brought her quickly to the top of the modelling world.Over the past three decades — an epic timespan for a model — she has been the face of Calvin Klein, Chanel, Burberry, and just about every other noteworthy brand. She’s appeared on every magazine cover from Time to Cosmo, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art once dubbed her “The Face of the 21st Century.”
Supermodel, actress, director, mother, activist, and philanthropist, Turlington is a true icon. She’s also the face of yoga. For advertisers, she has a timeless appeal that is supported by her diverse talents and interests.
1986: At the age of 17, she appeared on her first Vogue cover (U.K.). It would be the first of many.
1988: Calvin Klein notices Christy, and signs her as the face of his new Eternity fragrance campaign. She represented the brand for almost two decades.
1990: In this Versace ad a 21-year-old Christy is almost unrecognizable. The same year, she is featured on her first American Vogue cover.
1992: A lifetime activist on many fronts, Christy bares it all for Peta's anti-fur campaign, a long time before it became a cliche to do so..
2008: Christy appears in Maybelline's controversial Eraser foundation ad, which was banned in the U.K. for excessive use of Photoshop.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.