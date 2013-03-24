10 Iconic Images That Define The Career Of Christy Turlington

After signing on with



Vogue in 1985, Christy Turlington Burns’ high cheekbones and Salvadorian descent brought her quickly to the top of the modelling world.Over the past three decades — an epic timespan for a model — she has been the face of Calvin Klein, Chanel, Burberry, and just about every other noteworthy brand. She’s appeared on every magazine cover from Time to Cosmo, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art once dubbed her “The Face of the 21st Century.”

Supermodel, actress, director, mother, activist, and philanthropist, Turlington is a true icon. She’s also the face of yoga. For advertisers, she has a timeless appeal that is supported by her diverse talents and interests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.