The Tooth Fairy Is Tightening Her Purse Strings

Photo: Leo Meii via flickr

This bad economy really bites for kids these days.The Tooth Fairy’s average going rate for a baby tooth last year dropped to $2.10, down 42 cents compared with $2.52 in 2010, according to a survey sponsored by Delta Dental.



According to The Original Tooth Fairy Poll, the 17% decline in the value of a baby tooth has to do with the economy.

“Like many Americans, the Tooth Fairy needed to tighten her belt in 2011, but she’s hopeful for a recovery this year,” Chris Pyle, spokesperson for the Delta Dental Plans Association, said in a statement.

On the upside, the Tooth Fairy visited 90% of respondents’ homes last year with the average giving being $1.

The survey polled 1,355 parents across the U.S.

SEE ALSO: The 29 Most BIZARRE Economic Indicators In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.