TOO SOON: Der Spiegel Published This Extremely Offensive Cartoon Of Angela Merkel In A Life Boat Frantically Rowing Away From...

Spiegel posted this cartoon which appeared in an Italian newspaper portraying the German Chancellor Merkel caricature and likening her to the captain of the capsized Costa Concordia.



After abandoning ship, the captain was exhorted by a local Coast Guard official, “Capitano Schettino, vada a bordo cazzo.” See the caption below for translation!

We monitor these little subtleties which reflect the growing political tensions that is fracturing European Union.

(click cartoon to enlarge and for better resolution)

(click here if cartoon is not observable)

