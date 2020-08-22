8 tools that make home-improvement projects easier

These eight tools make home-improvement projects easier.

They include an adjustable bricklaying tool, a wheelbarrow that loads from the ground, an antigravity paint tray, and more.

These tools take the heavy labour out of any large or small home-improvement project.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in December 2019.

