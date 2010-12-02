Toolbar Maker Dumps Google For Bing

Microsoft’s Bing scored another small victory this morning in its efforts to scratch away some market share from search leader Google.



Conduit, which provides an easy platform for Web sites to create customised browser apps and toolbars, announced this morning that it’s dumping Google as the default Web search engine in most of its apps. Instead, users who conduct Web searches from the search pane in these toolbars will see Bing as the default in most cases. Individual companies may still strike their own deals with search providers: for instance, the MTV toolbar created with Conduit already uses Bing.

Conduit’s no Facebook, but the company claims that 260,000 publishers have created apps with its platform, and those apps have been downloaded more than 200 million times.

This could be a Pyrrhic victory for Microsoft, however: so far its traffic acquisition deals have only moved the market share needle a few percentage points, while incurring massive operating losses for the Online group. It’s on track to lose $2 billion this fiscal year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.