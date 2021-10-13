Tool lets you shave a whole leg at once

The Scruffie is a shaving tool with five razor heads that lets you shave your whole leg at once.

The handle is a flexible silicone that you can bend to fit your leg and smoothly shave the hair.

Although it’s only meant for use on the back of the neck and legs, it’s great for shaving quickly.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Nico Reyes: I’m always looking for ways to make shaving even easier, and faster, if I’m gonna be honest. It’s so boring. So today I’m going to be trying out the Scruffie, which is this long, bendy razor with five heads. This looks truly terrifying, but with the ergonomic handle and the five razors in one, it’s not only supposed to effectively remove the hair, but also speed up the process.

I’m going to start by wetting my legs and applying my shave cream. This is the Eos sensitive skin shaving cream. I’m really nervous, but I’m just going to work really slowly.

So, let’s start with this leg. Is anything happening? [gasps] I don’t even feel anything happening, but it’s definitely shaving! You can see where the shaving cream is disappearing. Oh, my God, I’m getting close to my knee, which is making me nervous. [inhales] Oh, that actually worked pretty well. I missed a lot of spots. Like, you can definitely see the areas where the hair is still there, but that worked really well!

The areas that the razors did hit, there’s nothing there. It’s honestly going over the more bumpy parts of my leg, like my knee, very easily. I thought it was going to be the worst part.

Now we have to do the back of the leg, though, which is what’s going to be hard. OK, that’s not bad. It’s hard, obviously, because I can’t see what I’m doing back there very well, but it feels like it’s shaving. Like, it feels like the hair’s not there anymore.

I feel like I am taking way less time with the Scruffie than I would my normal razor, for sure. You just cover more areas with this thing.

I am so shocked that I like this so much! It was so intimidating-looking at first. I thought I was going to end up with a bunch of cuts all over the place, but I didn’t. It went over all of the areas really smoothly, even my knees and my ankles, which I was not expecting.

They recommend changing out the razors every 10 shaves, and they do sell a replacement pack for 8 bucks. So I don’t think it’s any more expensive than buying a regular razor, but it is going to save you a lot more time.

As much as I did like this, I can’t use the Scruffie to shave any other part of my body, so it’s not going to completely replace my razor, but I think I’ll definitely keep using it for my legs.