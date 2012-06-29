TOOBIN: Chief Justice John Roberts Was 'Red-Eyed And Unhappy'

CNN’s top legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin re-emerged from the court with a strange tweet about the state of Chief Justice John Roberts when he read today’s ruling in favour of upholding President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation.



Photo: Twitter

Toobin doesn’t clarify, but the tweet may not be as surprising as it seems.

Although Roberts voted in favour of upholding the healthcare law — and wrote the court’s landmark opinion — he is a well-known conservative who served under former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, so it’s easy to imagine that he is not huge fan of Obama’s healthcare law.

