TOO SOON: RNC Chair Compares Obama To Cowardly Cruise Ship Captain

Happy Monday! Let’s start off the week with a bit of political tastelessness. On Bob Schieffer’s Face the Nation yesterday, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Preibus answered a question about the GOP primaries with an outlandish metaphor for President Obama’s re-election campaign.



“In the end in a few months this is all gonna be ancient history and we’re gonna talk about our own little Captain Schettino which is President Obama, who’s abandoning the ship here in the United States and is more interested in campaigning than doing his job as President,” Preibus said.

At which point Schieffer said, basically, “What you talkin’ bout Preibus?”

“I called him Captain Schettino, you know, the captain that fled the ship in Italy,” said Preibus. “That’s our own president who’s fleeing the American people and not doing his job and running around the country and campaigning.”

Of course, the comparison doesn’t quite hold up. Captain Schettino abandoned the Costa Concordia on a life boat after running it into a rock, a blunder that resulted in the deaths of 17 people. Obama on the other hand is campaigning for his re-election, something, you know, that you kind of have to do when you want to keep your job as President.

That point was not lost on DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who responded to Preibus’ comments this morning on FOX News, The Hill reports. “For the RNC chairman to compare the president of the United States to someone who has been charged with manslaughter shows a dramatic level of insensitivity to the families of those victims. Unbelievable comparison.”

Ex-RNC Chairman Michael Steele also denounced the comment today on Morning Joe: “I think it’s an unfortunate analogy. I mean, people died in that situation.”

