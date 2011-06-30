Suddenly, It's Too Quiet

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

After days and days of intense newsflow and volatility, suddenly the air has been sucked out of everything just like that.Markets have corrected violently to being too quiet.



Equities are mostly higher, but not wildly.

Greek short-term yields are a bit higher. Spanish short-term yields are a bit lower. Ireland spreads are a bit narrower.

S&P 500 futures are up a bit, but haven’t gone anywhere in hours.

So for now, everyone’s just sitting here waiting for the next all-caps headline.

Shh….

