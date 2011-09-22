Here Are Three Reasons Why Teens Should Get Jobs Early On

Photo: vividimageinc on Flickr

Teenage years are an interesting time of transition between childhood and adulthood. As teens, we learn about our skills, our goals, and how to empty a refrigerator in the blink of an eye.In the past, it was typical for someone to get their first job in their teens. However, today teen unemployment rates are triple the nationwide unemployment rate in the United States.



These days, it’s more common for teens to hold off taking on a job until college or even after they earn their degree. This is a huge mistake for many reasons. Being employed early on helps teens in many ways:

Learn a new skill

Sure, teens are learning in school, but there is so much out in the world to learn that simply cannot be achieved in the classroom. At a part time job, teens can learn how to handle cash, delegate tasks, care for customers, and work under a supervisor.

Gain experience

Many recent college graduates run into a kind of Catch-22: in order to get hired, they need to have work experience. When teens start early, they dodge this issue. Additionally, work experience is yet another thing to put on a college application.

Build a network

It’s never too soon to start networking. Though a teen’s availability is fairly limited right now, networking at a part-time job will enable them to potentially grow within the company later or get job leads from co-workers, customers, or supervisors in the future.

What do you think? Did you have a job as a teenager? How did it play a part in your future career?

Tony Morrison is the Vice President at Cachinko, a unique professional community where social networking and job opportunities come together. His roles include sales, marketing, and business development. He is passionate about building B2B and B2C client relationships and brings this passion to Cachinko where he focuses on helping job seekers to find their ideal job and employers to find, attract, and engage their next rock star candidates. Find him on Twitter and/or connect with Cachinko on Facebook or Twitter.

Read more posts on Come Recommended »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.