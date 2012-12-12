Too Much Tebow? ESPN realises There Is Such A Thing

Photo: ESPN

When Tim Tebow was traded to the New York Jets this past summer, the limits of Tebowmania were certain to be tested. And according to John Ourand of SportsBusinessDaily.com, ESPN has finally realised that it is possible to have too much coverage of Tim Tebow.During a recent interview, ESPN President John Skipper admitted that he told producers to scale back their coverage of Tebow, noting that “we didn’t handle this very well.” According to Skipper, while Tebow is still a short-term ratings boost, he is worried about the long-term effects of getting “over excited about one story and hyping it.”



Skipper notes that it was the comments of former ESPN analyst Doug Gottlieb on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he found the most troubling. Gottlied told Dan Patrick that he was told specifically that “you can’t talk enough Tebow.”

ESPN’s obsession with all-things Tebow started raising eyebrows with his now-famous shirtless run through the rain, and hit its boiling point on his birthday in August, when SportsCenter became a Tebow-worshipfest. Afterwards, ESPN was even being criticised by its own talk show hosts, and their own magazine poked fun at their obsession.

