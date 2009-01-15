Too Much Caffeine Could Cause Visions, Study Says

Coffee has always been the legal drug of choice to stimulate the office worker’s brain, but how much stimulation do you really want? A Durham University study surveyed of 200 students about their caffeine intake, and found that people who drank more than seven cups (who is drinking more than seven!?) per day were three times more likely to hallucinate. Visions included seeing ghosts and hearing strange voices. Makes you want to cut down, no?



BBC: When under stress, the body releases a hormone called cortisol which is produced in greater quantities after consuming caffeine.

The extra cortisol boost could be what causes a person to hallucinate.

Therefore, Mr James added, it made sense to examine the link between caffeine and mood.

Besides coffee, sources such as tea, chocolate, “pep” pills and energy drinks contain caffeine.

How many cups do YOU drink per day?

