Millennials Share How They Really Feel About Moving Back In With Their Parents

Last month we posed a survey to the Reddit community to find out at what age people are moving out of their parents’ houses and what they think about the phenomenon of the “boomerang children,” as this Pew centre study calls them.It’s certainly not a new phenomenon, and the opinions ranged from pity to concern to acceptance to disgust.



We’ve included some of their eye-opening comments from the survey here:

“My last year living with my mother, my elder sister, her children, and my oldest brother were also living at home. My brother has 80k in student loans and works full time as a manager at a fast food place. He cannot afford his own place. My sister is a single parent who works full time. With limited child support and ever decreasing financial assistance from the government she cannot afford day care and all the bills.”

—Age 25, moved out at age 22

“There is going to be a wakeup call in 10-20 years. The baby boomers will retire and expect to be supported by the younger generations. Meanwhile the millennials will have no work experience and a lot of resentment. The millennials won’t have started families and so rather than turning into boring, mature family people they will be a mass of people with too many hobbies and interesting quirks, without the moderating influence of a family.”

—Age 33, moved out at age 24

“I am not at home now, but I will be returning there for at least a bit when I graduate grad school, at which time I will be 26. I think it’s fine in and of itself, but it is a symptom of a generally poor economy and housing market.”

—Age 25, still living at home

“I think it’s a misunderstood group of people. You see a lot of folks being really quick to say they’re just lazy and they don’t want to move out, but I think for a lot of them it’s the state of the economy that’s preventing them from getting a decent job and paying off student loan debt and finding a decent place to live. They want to move on to the next stage of adulthood, but the job they took waiting tables as a last resort doesn’t pay well enough so they’re stuck in this perpetual state of adolescence and waiting for their lives to start. It’s scary, and I look at these people with sympathy because I’m going to graduate soon and if I can’t find a good job I may well end up back at home myself. These people should be an inspiration to fix our economy so young people can find good jobs, not a reason to wag your finger and explain it away by claiming they’re just ‘lazy’ or ‘entitled.'”

—Age 20, moved out at age 18

“Money is very tight now for a lot of people so I understand why it’s happening. It’s just very frustrating because it’s a time of transition and a lot of people are in a stalemate. I personally don’t like having to still rely on my parents at my age. When my parents were my age, they had already moved to the US on their own, were married and had a child. I’m still living like I was when I was in high school except instead of school it’s a job and I have more money to spend. They were adults at my age and I’m still living like a teenager.”

—Age 26, still living at home

“If I were in their shoes, I would be very embarrassed and even ashamed. Our parents have invested years of their time and hundreds of thousands of dollars (in many cases) in education for our futures. I have two major reasons for supporting this position. First, to have naively pursued a degree in college without a realistic probability of getting a job is wasteful. Second, we have one of the best education systems with unlimited access to information. To fail to get a job out of college with these resources falls on laziness. So are we a nation that is becoming less intelligent and more lazy? Either way, it’s time to stop expecting others to fix our problems and it starts with getting any job and becoming independent.”

—Age 24, moved out at age 18

“It’s cool, I have some friends that do it. Either to save money or because they haven’t found a job that they can sustain themselves with.”

—Age 26, moved out at age 19

“It’s expensive to live on your own. Jobs are difficult to get. If you don’t have a job, you can’t pay rent. People also fear change. It’s easier to stay with the status quo or to let others handle problems and make decisions for you. I moved out when I went to boarding school and haven’t lived at my parents’ since I was quite young, so it was an easier transition for me than my peers, I think.”

—Age 29, moved out at age 14

