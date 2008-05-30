Much Too Little, Too Late: GM To Make Fewer Trucks, SUVs

GM sales chief Mark Laneve had a revelation late yesterday:



We probably need to trim back some truck and SUV capacity.

Probably? The gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs that are the hallmark of modern-day GM are now so unwanted, dealerships won’t even accept them for trade-ins. An announcement by GM is expected soon regarding their specific plans to make more cars and, as Mr. Laneve put it, “fine-tune” their overall truck and SUV output. Meanwhile, Nissan will have an electric car in 2010.

