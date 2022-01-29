The 7 most cringeworthy moments in ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 3

- Warning: This post contains some spoilers for “Too Hot To Handle” season 3.
- In the series, contestants must form romantic connections without having sex or kissing.
- Insider rounded up the top cringe-worthy moments from the season.
The third season, which came out this week, had many twists from previous seasons. Not only was the prize pot doubled to £200,000 at the start of the show, but the contestants were also more sex-obsessed than ever leading to numerous rule breaks very quickly.
Among the flirty and romantic moments, there were plenty of scenes that were uncomfortable and cringe-worthy to watch.
But putting the two Harrys next to each other, it is hard to believe that anyone would say they look similar.
However, the second time he tried the move was far worse. At this point, the whole villa knew about the flower given to Holly. Yet, Patrick still gave another flower to Georgia Hassarati and upon his return to the other male contestants, he acted as if he had completely won her over, which was far from true.
Even fellow contestant Stevan Ditter said that repeating the move was “tacky.”
Describing his style during his introduction interview, Stevan said: “I rip up all my clothes. I’m essentially homeless-looking. Homeless chic.”
At least, Stevan was aware of how bad that description was because he then said: “Oh fuck. I sound like a prick.”
However, nothing set him apart more than when he tried to win Georgia over by singing her a song in episode two with his guitar. Unfortunately, the lyrics of the original song were incredibly corny. For example, at one point he sang: “You look so stunning in my dress too, trying to make my balls blue.”
What made the matter worse was the fact that everyone could see how much Georgia was not into it, especially when Patrick ended the song with “I love you.”
This season’s rule-breaking couple was Nathan and Holly and in episode four, they attempted a loophole to try and get away with their rule break. The pair kissed through a pair of shorts that Holly had just been wearing so that their lips never touched.
Lana still gave them a fine so not only did they lose $US6,000 ($AU8,586) of the final prize fund, but they also looked very weird kissing through a pair of shorts.
The number 69 has become a joke over recent years due to the fact that the number looks like a sex position. However, the overuse of saying 69 made the scene less humorous and more cringe-worthy.
She said: “I’m feeling like Nathan and I are now antagonists and I just… it hurts me to think that because I wanna be a good person and I wanna be good to the group.”
Whilst Nathan was highlighted as the main rulebreaker and was nearly kicked off the show, Holly was just as much an instigator for rulebreaking.