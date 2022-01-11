Meet the cast of ‘Too Hot To Handle,’ season 3

“Too Hot To Handle” attempts to force a group of sex-obsessed singles to form deeper connections. ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 3 cast. Netflix / Tom Dymond Netflix has announced the contestants for the third season of “Too Hot To Handle.” In the show, a group of sex-obsessed singles is tricked into spending a number of days in a villa in Turks & Caicos. The catch is they’re not allowed to kiss or have sex of any kind while they are in the villa. Each time they break those rules, money is taken away from a jackpot prize. What is left of the jackpot is given to one or more contestants at the end of the show. After two seasons, the series returns on Netflix on January 19 with a new set of hot singles. Here is the main cast.

Truth Truth is a 23-year-old student from Texas. Netflix Official bio: This basketball-playing Texan is used to scoring on and off the court. With a tall, athletic build and a winning smile, Truth has no difficulties in securing a team of beautiful girls for his roster. A basketball scholar and criminology student this charmer is so used to shooting his shot and being the star player, he’ll have a rude awakening when Lana introduces a brand new ball game!

Jaz 25-year-old Jaz is a model and entrepreneur from Virginia. Netflix Official bio: Fashion designer Jaz loves to make sure she’s dressed to the nines whether she’s going shopping or hitting the dance floor. She prefers “situationships” to relationships and when things get serious, she runs away. Her Dad was in the air force and she is a self-proclaimed “military brat,” if she wants something she is going to get it but her standards are high so if you don’t meet them she’ll be onto the next.

Stevan Bad boy Stevan is 25-year-old model from Los Angeles. Netflix Official bio: His dad wanted to call him Evan and his mum wanted to call him Steve – please meet Stevan. This tattooed model knows how to make sure all eyes are on him. His bad boy looks and attitude have won this party boy plenty of female attention in LA. Now he is ready to open up the international market. Stev describes himself as “the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one” and says he started his player lifestyle young — he won biggest flirt at high school!

Holly 23-year-old Holly is a student and a model from Colorado. Netflix Official bio: Canadian psychology student Holly is a work hard, play hard kind of gal. Although she is studying and partying at the University of Colorado her dream is to have boyfriends all over the globe. Holly is super confident and super sexual, she finds relationships boring and isn’t looking to settle down any time

Patrick Patrick is a 29-year-old Hawaiian model/actor. Netflix Official bio: 6'5 guitar playing Hawaiian hunk Patrick has a love of the outdoors as well as a love of the ladies. Patrick is more than happy to fulfil the holiday romance fantasies of any beautiful girl to visit Hawaii. He has a typical routine to give them their unforgettable dream night under the stars. However, don't expect him to be there when you wake up in the morning. Patrick has been with girls from all over the world – "I've been in almost every country in Europe, but I've never stepped foot in those places." He has a degree in botany and believes every flower is unique just like every lady.

Beaux Beaux, 24, is a legal secretary from Kent, UK. Netflix Official bio: Legal secretary Beaux was born in London, lives in Kent, but has all the glamour of an Essex girl! This cockney Elle Woods loves pulling out all the stops to catch a guy’s attention and ensure all eyes are on her! She’s had more boyfriends than hot dinners and if they can’t keep up with her banter they are out the door. Beaux’s type is a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained. She prides herself on being honest and straight to the point so how will she react when Lana reveals herself and her true intentions?

Nathan Nathan is from Cape Town, South Africa and he’s a 24-year-old model. Netflix Official bio: Cape Town’s most notorious party animal Nathan sweeps up the girls at every event he attends. This fun-loving, free spirit has the gift of the gab and can talk any girl into his bed. A model and a business management student, Nathan has high energy levels and a short attention span. Nathan describes himself as an “international playboy” who loves the game so he won’t be giving up his single life anytime soon – at least not without help from Lana.

Izzy Personal trainer Izzy is 24 years old and is from Manchester, UK. Netflix Official bio: This PT from Cheltenham loves embracing single life. Rule-breaking Izzy went to a boarding school and was often in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys. Sporty Izzy plays guys like she plays the hockey field and is competitive on and off the pitch. With her eye on the prize, she makes it her mission to get what she wants and who she wants. Her dating life is a rollercoaster with a new man added to her roster every week.

Harry The self-proclaimed Harry Styles look-alike is a 29-year-old Tree Surgeon from Middlesborough, UK. Netflix Official bio: Harry’s infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate “secret” player. Harry hails from a small village outside of Middlesbrough and as a big fish in a small pond, he’s been forced to cast his net wider. A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, this fun-loving party boy has charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai as well as doing seasons in Ayia Napa and Zante. Harry is a tree surgeon so he’s used to dealing with wood, but can he keep it under control in Lana’s retreat?