‘Too Hot to Handle’ star Harry Jowsey says he knew he got busted receiving oral sex as it was happening because he saw ‘like 65 cameras’ swerve on him to film it

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago on ‘Too Hot to Handle.’ Netflix

Harry Jowsey told Insider there were “like 65 cameras” in the shared bedroom on “Too Hot to Handle.”

Some cameras were right above his bed, capturing one very intimate moment.

The contestants became so paranoid they thought they were being tested – even after filming wrapped.

Moving from a farm in a tiny Australian town to a villa packed with sexy singles in Mexico was quite the change for “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey.

And Jowsey told Insider that he’ll never forget when cameras captured him having a very intimate moment.

“We had like 65 cameras in there,” Jowsey said. “Also, above your bed, people don’t realize that the camera is right there. They, like, swivel.”

Contestants on the hit Netflix series are tasked with the challenge of foregoing sex in the hope of forming deeper connections. When they slip up, they lose a chunk of the $US100,000 ($AU133,627) prize.

Jowsey said there were ‘like 65 cameras’ in the cast’s shared bedroom. Netflix

If they do slip up, cameras are always there to catch them.

“I remember there was one moment when I was getting head and I started, like, giggling,” Jowsey recalled with a laugh. “And then I look up and I see all the cameras just turn to me and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’ve been sprung here.'”

Jowsey said that most of the contestants were so scared about losing more money that – even after filming wrapped – they were convinced the show was putting them through one final test on their last night in Mexico.

“The night that the cameras went down, everyone was still so paranoid that it was another test until they left the villa, so no one wanted to do anything,” Jowsey said. “But me and Francesca [Farago] were like, ‘Oh whatever, we’re just going to go crazy, we don’t even care.’ I was like, ‘It’s not that deep, it’s honestly fine.'”

Jowsey with ‘Too Hot to Handle’ costar Rhonda Paul. Netflix

Jowsey proposed to Farago during the show’s virtual reunion, but the couple split in June 2020. Farago later appeared on the reunion special for “Love is Blind,” another hit Netflix reality dating show.

“To be honest, I didn’t watch it,” Jowsey said of his ex’s crossover episode. “She did tell me that she was doing it. I just want her to be successful. If that’s a stepping stone, then hats off to her.”

But Jowsey said he doesn’t plan to date another reality TV star anytime soon.

Jowsey proposed to Farago during the show’s virtual reunion. Netflix

“To be honest, reality stars suck,” he said. “We’re so boring and self-obsessed, so I’m not really too excited about reality TV stars. I’m more so excited by real people that have careers and are doing stuff instead of people who sit around all day and wait for opportunities to come to them.”