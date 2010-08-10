Magazine Newsstand Sales Continue "Toboggan Ride To Hell"

The NYT’s David Carr says it best: “First half mag newsstand sales continue toboggan ride to Hades.”



Yes, despite their second quarter 2010 ad page rebound, magazines aren’t exactly flying off the racks.

The latest data from the Magazine Information Network shows that newsstand sales declined 7.7% to around 451 million units in the first half of the year, according to MediaWeek, though that’s better than the first half of 2009, when there was a 12.4% decline due to delivery problems. (Today’s FAS-FAX report from the Audit Bureau of Circulations puts the newsstand decline at 5.6%.)

Lucia Moses reports:

Looking at the industry by category, news, auto and entertainment titles were among the hardest hit, with dollar sales all down by double digits. They were partly offset by growth in sports and food titles (where Food Network Magazine topped Rachael Ray as the No. 1 seller at 324,000). The third-quarter outlook is trending down even more versus a year ago when the industry got a boost from strong sales of Michael Jackson–themed special issues.

The decline can be attributed in part to cover prices, which have risen on average to $4.60 from $4.11 since 2008, Moses reports. She also notes that it’s too early to tell if the digital editions many magazines have recently developed for the iPad and iPhone will meaningfully offset the falling newstand numbers.

Here’s MediaWeek’s breakdown of the top newstand sellers:

Meanwhile…

