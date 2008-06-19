Judge: Too Early To Shut Limelight Down In Akamai Patent Case (LLNW, AKAM)

Good news for Limelight Networks (LLNW) out of its patent hearing versus rival Akamai Technologies (AKAM) today in Boston: It doesn’t have to shut down half of its business — yet.



U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel says Akamai’s motion for a permanent injunction against Limelight “is kind of premature,” Reuters reports. Limelight estimates that half its content delivery business infringes the patent controlled by larger rival Akamai.

Judge Zobel says she’ll consider a permanent injunction if she rules in favour of Akamai on other motions; that could take months. In Feburary, a jury awarded Akamai $45.5 million in damages after deciding that Limelight’s services infringe on Akamai’s patent.

Limelight stock is trading at $3.72, up 1.6% in after-hours, after increasing 2.5% Wednesday. It’s still down 84% from its all-time high, reached shortly after its IPO last summer.

See Also:

Limelight’s Crazy Week Begins: Stock Soars 13% Ahead Of Patent Hearing

What’s Limelight’s Non-Patent-Infringing Business Worth?

Limelight Networks Feeling Pricing Pressure, Q1 Misses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.