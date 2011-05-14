Meet The Cast Of "Too Big To Fail"

Photo: HBO

HBO’s Too Big To Fail airs at 8 pm on May 23rd.The New York Post‘s Linda Stasi has already seen it and said, “Every performance is spot-on, every scene more enraging than the next in a perfect depiction of a very imperfect system.”



Perfect depiction indeed. Some of the actors look uncannily like their Wall Street counterparts.

Paul Giamatti looks like a clone of Ben Bernanke. And Ed Asner, who’s playing Warren Buffett, could be a double for the Oracle, no sweat.

