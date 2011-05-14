Meet The Cast Of "Too Big To Fail"

HBO’s Too Big To Fail airs at 8 pm on May 23rd.The New York Post‘s Linda Stasi has already seen it and said, “Every performance is spot-on, every scene more enraging than the next in a perfect depiction of a very imperfect system.”

Perfect depiction indeed. Some of the actors look uncannily like their Wall Street counterparts.

Paul Giamatti looks like a clone of Ben Bernanke. And Ed Asner, who’s playing Warren Buffett, could be a double for the Oracle, no sweat.

William Hurt as Hank Paulson, Treasury Secretary and former CEO of Goldman Sachs

Billy Crudup as Tim Geithner, President of the New York Fed

James Woods as Dick Fuld, CEO of Lehman Brothers

Amy Carlson as Erin Callan, CFO of Lehman Brothers

Matthew Modine as John Thain, CEO of Merrill Lynch

Ajay Mehta as Vikram Pandit, CEO of Citigroup

Bill Pullman as Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan

Tony Shalhoub as John Mack, CEO of Morgan Stanley

Evan Handler as Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Edward Asner as Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Ayad Akhtar as Neel Kashkari, Assistant Secretary for International Economics and Development

Cynthia Nixon as Michele Davis, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs and Director of Policy Planning

Topher Grace as Jim Wilkinson, Hank Paulson's chief of staff

Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke, Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Peter Hermann as Christopher Cox, Chairman of the SEC

Laila Robins as Christine Lagarde, the French Finance Minister

Dan Hedaya as Barney Frank, Democratic congressman from Massachusetts and Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services

The show airs on May 23rd, until then...

