"Too Big To Fail" Premieres Tonight! Get To Know The Cast Now

Photo: HBO

“Too Big To Fail” airs tonight May 23 at 8 pm on HBO.Everything we’re hearing about it suggests that it will be awesome.



Our own John Ellis has seen it already and says it’s terrific.

The New York Post‘s Linda Stasi says, “Every performance is spot-on, every scene more enraging than the next in a perfect depiction of a very imperfect system.”

At least this much is true: The actors look uncannily like their Wall Street counterparts.

Paul Giamatti looks like a clone of Ben Bernanke. And Ed Asner, who’s playing Warren Buffett, could be a double for the Oracle, no sweat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.